Tamil Nadu urban civic polls: MK Stalin casts vote in Teynampet

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voted in the state’s urban local body elections at the polling booth at SIET college in Teynampet, Chennai. The polling in Tamil Nadu’s urban civic polls began at 7 a.m. on Saturday, amid strict police protection across the state.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission monitored polling booths via web streaming and CCTV cameras as voting began in 38 districts. To maintain law and order, up to 1 lakh security personnel have been deployed.

There are 57,778 candidates in the race for 12,607 ward member seats in 648 urban local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats, with voting beginning in over 31,000 polling stations.