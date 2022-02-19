Target India – Gangster Dawood Ibrahim forms Special Unit ;

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has organised a special unit to target India, the hit list included the names of political leaders and well-known businessmen, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

FIR revealed that, Dawood Ibrahim and his special unit planned to attack the country with explosives and dangerous weapons in the aim of inciting violence in various parts of the country. Apart from that, Dawood Ibrahim is focusing his operations in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the investigation agency.

The ED had recently filed a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates for their role in terror financing. Ibrahim’s brother, Iqbal Kaskar, as well as his aides and gang members, will be questioned by the ED. In a money laundering case, Iqbal Kaskar was arrested on Friday and sent into ED custody until February 24.