‘The new ISI plot’: Terrorists are told to use communist names to avoid being tracked

New Delhi: Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has directed terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir to take names that match communist ideology in order to avoid revealing the identity of Indian security forces. Reports indicate that the ISI has instructed terrorist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir to call themselves The Resistance Front or a similar name.

According to the sources, the ISI has also specifically asked these terrorists to present themselves as communist organizations among their cadres. ISI continues to express concern that India always holds Pakistan responsible for terror incidents in J&K after having secured clear evidence to its involvement. As a result, except for China, most countries believe Pakistan supports terrorism from its territory.

During the encounter with the security forces, the ISI also instructed that the terrorists not raise any religious slogans, pointing the finger at Pakistan as well. Several sources told us that the names of terrorist groups operating in Kashmir were either linked to jihad or made it clear that they were Islamic terrorists. The United Liberation Front, People’s Anti-Fascist Front or other names used by ultra-leftist groups opposing the law of the land are now used. Furthermore, he said these extremist groups have been asked to refrain from creating new social media accounts under communist or leftist names.

New Pakistani strategy could yield double benefits:

According to security officials posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan wants to shoot two targets with one arrow with this new strategy. This will firstly give assurances to America, Britain, Germany, France, and many other nations that he has nothing to do with terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. A second reason why it wants to avoid allegations and controversy is that it wants to avoid being blacklisted by the International Watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

It has been established many times that Pakistan has nurtured and supported terrorism, and that is why it has been on the gray list of FATF since June 2018 and it is challenging to get off of the gray list. The fear of being included in the black list looms over him as well. It is expected that Pakistan will be placed on the FATF blacklist on February 22 this year.

Experts believe the name of the global counter-terrorism financing and anti-money-laundering watchdog is being blacklisted ahead of the FATF plenary and working group meetings for not taking concrete steps to eliminate or reduce its terrorist acts.