‘Up for grabs is UP’: Veterans show their strength for 118 seats

Candidate campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the third phase of the election, scheduled for February 20, ended on Friday at 6 pm. Voting will take place in 59 seats in 16 districts during the third phase of the election. There are 2.15 crore (2,15,75,430) voters in this phase, out of which 1,16,12,010 are male voters and 99,62,324 are female voters. There are also 627 candidates vying for 59 seats, of which 531 are male candidates and 96 are female candidates.

The campaigning for the third phase has ended, but the leaders of all the parties are beginning their campaigns for the fourth phase. BJP headquarters will host a big meeting at eight o’clock tonight, according to information received. Many top leaders of UP will be attending, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The election strategy for the next 4 phases will be discussed at this meeting. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah will be in Banda, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow today, addressing many public meetings. He will then attend a big meeting of BJP leaders in Lucknow that evening.

Amit Shah will participate in a public meeting at 1:00 pm at the Mataundh Mandi site in Tindwari, Banda. Amit Shah will speak at the enlightened dialogue on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Cantt Lucknow at 05:45 pm, followed by an organizational meeting at 8:00 pm at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State Office in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Pilibhit, Sitapur, and Lucknow today, where he is expected to address a number of public meetings.