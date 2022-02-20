Actress Vijayalakshmi meets son after 3 months; See the heartfelt video

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi Ahathian recently won the first season of Survivors, which broadcast on Zee Tamil. The actress received a significant number of votes from the judges and was declared the winner. Vijayalakshmi received a financial reward of Rs 1 crore as well. The actress won the show after overcoming the most difficult circumstances with a lot of willpower and dedication. The actress was apart from her family for 91 days. As she returned to Chennai, Vijayalakshmi posted a video on Instagram giving her son a surprise.

Click here to watch the video

The actress’s son Nilan, is seen napping in the video. The actress approached him and gently awoke him by saying his name. He was surprised to see his mother near him and embraced her. Vijayalakshmi burst into tears as she hugged her child. She told him that she had won while weeping.

Also Read: Five proposals worth $20.5-billion to set up chip, display fabrication units

One can surely appreciate the actress’s predicament since she had to spend three months away from her son in the most difficult of circumstances. Vijayalakshmi noted in the caption that she has been looking forward to holding her kid in her arms for a long time. The actress also stated that she had been waiting for the right opportunity to look Nilan in the eyes and tell him about her victory.

The adventure show Survivor Tamil is based on the Swedish reality show Expedition Robinson. Charlie Parsons conceived the programme in 1997. In this show, 18 candidates were flown to a remote island where they were required to complete arduous tasks in the most horrible conditions.