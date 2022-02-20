Akali, BJP are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda: Punjab CM Channi

Even as voting for the Punjab Assembly elections started on Sunday, state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at the Shiromoni Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that both parties are supported by Dera Sacha Sauda.

‘ Akali and Bjp partnership is out in open, both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up, people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes. Baraat jinni marzi vaddi hove, Pind ton Ghat hi hundi hai.’ Channi wrote on twitter. He also accused Bhagwant Mann and the AAP of seeking support from the Dera in Dhuri.