Chandigarh’s temperature rises at night

In the midst of winter’s gradual retreat, the night temperature is rising one degree above normal, from 7.7°C on Friday to 9.2°C on Saturday.

This is the highest minimum temperature in the last two weeks, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), since 9.3°C on February 4.

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, declined slightly from 24.5°C to 23.3°C, but remained within normal limits.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is anticipated next week due to a new western disturbance expected between February 22 and 24. Surface winds of up to 35 kilometres per hour are also expected.

The daytime temperature may reach 25°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 8°C.