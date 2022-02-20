Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are married! First pic surfaces

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been dating since 2018, got married on February 19. A court wedding was held in Khandala at the house of the former’s parents.

Now, a photograph of the bride and groom has gone popular on the internet. Farhan is dressed in a black suit, while Shibani looks stunning in a red gown with a veil. The couple’s wedding photos are now being anxiously awaited by fans.

Fans got a glimpse of their pre-wedding activities on Thursday and Friday as paparazzi snapped moments and posted them on social media. The pair is about to embark on a new chapter in their life by taking a major leap in their relationship.

Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar and her close friend Rhea Chakraborty were spotted dancing to the beats of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna during the Mehendi ceremony of the couple. The pre-wedding festivities began on Thursday (February 17), when numerous celebrities were photographed arriving at his Mumbai home, which was decorated with lights and flowers.

For the unknown, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairdresser Adhuna Bhabani.