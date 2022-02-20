Navjot Sidhu’s Politics Of Hatred Will Be Rejected, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for Amritsar East, attacked his opponent and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, saying that people will reject his hate politics and arrogance, and that he will defeat the Congress leader.

Mr Majithia told ANI that Mr Sidhu has challenged him, and that the people of Punjab will reject Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrogance and hate politics. The SAD leader claimed that under Mr Sidhu, Amritsar East has become ‘backwards,’ and that he will win the constituency as well as the hearts of the people.

‘Channi remained the minister for more than four years. He did not say anything about his government then. He is talking about 111 days of his government. Who would talk about the rest of the days? Congress government has not stood on the expectations of the people for the entire five years. The condition of unemployment and industry is pathetic,’ he added.