PM on a futuristic vision for India! 21 st century will see Northeast India as the growth engine!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Northeast India will be the country’s growth engine in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister, addressing the people of Arunachal on Pradesh on their Statehood Day, said, ‘Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years.’

‘Eastern India, especially Northeast India, will, in my opinion, be the country’s growth engine in the 21st century. In this spirit, unprecedented work has been done in the last 7 years to accelerate Arunachal Pradesh’s development ‘ he said

The way the people of the state have preserved their cultural heritage, according to PM Modi, is an inspiration to the rest of the nation.