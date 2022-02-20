President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ lecture-competition programme on Feb 22

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate,’ a nationwide week-long programme of competitions and talks for school students and college students, through the online on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Science and Technology has selected three colleges in Madhya Pradesh to host this programme, according to Kapil Deo Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Rani Durgavati University.

MPCST senior principal scientist Dr. PK Digghara told reporters that the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ (science is revered all over) aims to attract students to scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories.