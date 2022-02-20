Punjab Assembly Elections: In Ferozepur AAP worker injured in clash with BJP supporters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was injured in a clash between AAP and BJP supporters in the border village of Jallo Kee in Ferozepur’s urban assembly segment, on Sunday.

Ferozepur SSP Narendra Bhargav, who reached the spot, said the situation was prevented from escalating.

Voting remained suspended for about half an hour at the village.

‘Our political rivals wanted to capture booths and tried to frighten AAP supporters,’ Ferozepur urban AAP nominee Ranbir Singh Bhullar said

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan reached the spot with other officers to assess the situation. ‘Our surveillance team is accompanying BJP candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, so the team’s video recording will be compared to the AAP’s allegations. If there is anything amiss, law will take its own course,’ Dayalan said.