‘Punjab Elections 2022-Live Updates’: Mann, Jakhar Cast Votes; AAP Claims Irregularities

A single phase of voting is being conducted today from 8 am to 6 pm in all 117 Punjabi seats. The 2017 midterm elections resulted in Congress winning 77 seats out of 117 in the 117-member House. There will be a contest between the Congress, AAP, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-PLC-SAD(S) coalition. There will be a declaration of the results of both these elections on March 10.

Irregularities flagged by AAP

The AAP alleges that officers at Booth No.188 of Majitha are not inking voters after they cast their ballots. Raghav Chadha said, ‘This is serious. Can lead to bogus voting’.

A subtle dig at AAP

According to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar in his interview with the media after voting in Abohar, ‘This is the celebration of democracy. Lakhs of people have given their lives so that we could use our vote to choose a government of our choice. We need to choose a government that respects the integrity of Punjab. I feel the people of Punjab are very aware and will give a befitting reply to those who want to divide Punjab’.

Bhagwant Mann votes

Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate for the Punjab Elections, exercised his franchise in Mohali. He will run for Sangrur from Dhuri.

EVMs with non-functional AAP flagged

Raghav Chadha, AAP Punjab co-in-charge, noted that EVMs were not working in Booth No. 197 of the Attari seat, Booth No. 119 of Phagwara seat and Booth No. 13 of Nihal Singh Wala seat. The EC was urged to take immediate action.

CM of Punjab confident of victory

According to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, speaking exclusively to Republic TV after offering prayers at a temple, ‘I prayed that Punjab gets a good government and that I get an opportunity to work with integrity and honesty for Punjab. I am confident that the people will have confidence in us (Congress) and will elect us for the future. I will not leave any seat uncontested’.