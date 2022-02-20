Rahul Gandhi’s message to voters in Punjab: ‘Vote for one who answers fearlessly.’

New Delhi: With Punjabi voters going to the elections on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked them to vote for the candidate who supports them and answers their questions without fear. ‘Give your vote to the one who supports people, answers fearlessly,’ Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

‘Vote for Punjab’s progressive future,’ he said. In a tweet about the UP elections, he stated that while votes will be cast in Uttar Pradesh, change will come to the entire country. ‘Vote for peace and development — new future will be laid out with the formation of a new government,’ the former Congress chief added.

In Punjab, election is underway for 117 Assembly seats, while in Uttar Pradesh, polling is underway for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts.