Release date of ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ announced

Hyderabad: Release date of upcoming Telugu film, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ announced by the makers of the film. The film will hit screens on March 4. The film was given a ‘U’ certificate by the censor board.

The film directed by Tirumala Kishore has Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri for SLV Cinemas.Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Sujith Sarang is the director of photography for the film, which has editing by Sreekar Prasad. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi in important roles.