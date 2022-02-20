Take a look at some ‘amazing facts’ about ‘Indian art’ you might not know!

It’s no secret that India’s traditional arts boast a place of pride in the world, due to their creativity, vibrancy, and diversity. Despite our country’s amazing artistic heritage, not many of us are aware of the fascinating details behind these clever, beautiful works of art. You will be amazed by these 5 intriguing aspects of Indian art.

1. The Pattachitra technique is an ancient technique from Orissa that uses palm leaves to depict epics and folklore. Chitrakaars are using narrative scrolls to raise awareness about contemporary issues, such as carnage at Nandigram, Mumbai blasts, HIV, unemployment, and climate change.

2. Can paintings prevent deforestation? Madhubani, an art form from Bihar famous for its illustrations of Hindu deities, has succeeded in achieving this goal. As part of an effort to prevent the felling of trees, a group of artists painted bark and trees trunks with vibrant artwork in 2012. And guess what? Not a single painted tree was cut down! India’s highway number 52 in the Madhubani district is one of the most popular tourist attractions.

3. Kerala murals, one of the world’s finest art frescoes that are more than 3500 years old, are environmentally friendly. The complex layering and harmonious shading in these classical artworks depicting mythology and legend are still painted with natural pigments and vegetable colors.

4. Warli art, which is a hot trend currently on mugs, lanterns, walls, paintings, bedspreads, furnishings, and more, is quite popular. Did you know that the Warli origins date back to 2500 BC? What an incredible feat that this tribal art remains popular despite being practiced for centuries!

With these remarkable facts in mind, it’s no wonder why Indian art, with its deep cultural roots and historical relevance, holds such a great deal of fascination for people. For the rest of the world, it continues to serve as an inspiration.

