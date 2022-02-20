‘Will decide on tie-up with BJP after Punjab polls’; Bikram Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), stated on Sunday that his party will decide on forming an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) post Punjab Assembly elections if the SAD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance comes to power.

According to India Today, Bikram Majithia said ‘My fight is for the people of Punjab. Amritsar East needs development. There are poor people who do not get welfare schemes. It is the most backward state. The truth will win.’ ‘We will decide on the tie-up with the BJP after the state Assembly polls,’ he added.

Majithia will face Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Amritsar East constituency, where he filed nomination papers from two seats Majitha and Amritsar East in January