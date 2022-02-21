Case registered against Akhilesh Yadav in UP’s Saifa , for violating poll code

A case was filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district against Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for breaking the Model Code of Conduct, on monday.

The Samajwadi Party’s chief has been charged with interfering with media people outside polling booths in Safai on Sunday.

After casting his vote, the Samajwadi Party Chief, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, took potshots at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the deteriorating peace and order situation.

Mr Yadav is standing for the Karhal seat in the state assembly for the first time. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel has been pitted against the Samajwadi Party Chief by the BJP.