Country extends ban on drone flying operations until further notice

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has extended the ban imposed on drone operations in the country. The authority has decided to extend the ban imposed on all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft. The decision was taken in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and it applies to owners, practitioners and enthusiasts.

Also Read: Dubai announces retail events calendar 2022

UAE imposed the ban in last month. The ban was announced after reviewing the misuse of drones, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.

Violators will be punished with a fine of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment. Companies that have contracts or commercial/advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must approach the permit authorities to get necessary exceptions and permits.