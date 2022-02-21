Get glowing skin with these 5 fruits

If you are considering alternative ways for skincare, consider adding fruits to the mix. Fruits are high in a variety of vitamins and minerals. They are also a fantastic source of antioxidants. Fruits provide a variety of nutrients that can help you achieve beautiful skin, decrease pigmentation, reduce skin irritation, and repair skin tissues. We have compiled a list of fruits that you can readily acquire at local markets and include in your diet for healthier, more radiant skin.

Orange: This fruit, which contains vitamin C, has a lot of health advantages, including reducing oxidative damage and photodamage. It can also protect DNA, reduce inflammation, and increase collagen synthesis.

Papaya: Vitamin A, B, and C are all abundant in papaya. It also has antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal qualities that can help treat skin conditions like warts, eczema, and ulcers. You may consume a bowl of papaya every day or apply it to your face as a mask.

Cucumber: Cucumber contains nutritional fibre as well as vitamins C and K. It also contains a lot of water, so it can keep you hydrated. Cucumber may be added to salads, sandwiches, and cucumber juice. You may also use a cucumber slice to calm and moisturise your eyes.

Gooseberry: Also known as Amla, is high in vitamin C, an antioxidant, and has high water content. It is not just healthy for your skin but also beneficial for your hair and eyes. Gooseberries may be used to produce jam, smoothies, pickles, or just eaten fresh in salads.

Also Read: Here are 4 authentic street foods you should try in Goa

Tomato: Many people believe tomatoes are vegetables, but dietitians disagree. Tomatoes are technically a vegetable, although they belong to the fruit family botanically. It contains lycopene antioxidants, which assist to minimise skin pores and combat free radicals. You may get rid of tan by rubbing tomatoes on your skin.