‘KCR is a liar’; Revanth Reddy

The Congress party reacted to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s anti-BJP front on Monday, February 21. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief and an MP, slammed KCR, saying he couldn’t be trusted. ‘KCR is a liar. He is a member of the Modi ‘supari’ gang.’ he said.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrababu Naidu flew to Mumbai to meet with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar. In this context, MP Revanth Reddy hit out at the Telangana CM, ‘He is only targeting the parties which are already United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners. He is trying to break the UPA to weaken Congress and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Modi.’ He said.

‘He is not talking to those leaders who are not part of the NDA or UPA like Kejriwal, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Samajwadi etc. Uddhav, Stalin, Mamta Devegowda all are with Congress and he is approaching them.’ MP Revanth Reddy remarked of KCR.