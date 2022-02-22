Assembly polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath promises Purohit Welfare Board in UP if voted back to power

Raebareli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised the launch of the Purohit Welfare Board in the state for the welfare of priests, sadhus and special scholarship for students studying Sanskrit on Monday, if the BJP is re-elected to power. Addressing a public rally in Raebareli, Adityanath said that they have decided to constitute a ‘Purohit Kalyan Board’ (Priest Welfare Board).

The Chief Minister added that all Sanskrit students will get a special scholarship. ‘The immense gathering at Raebareli is a declaration of victory for the BJP and a historic defeat of the ‘staunch dynast”, Adithyanath expressed his confidence in winning the Assembly elections. He further slammed Congress for saying that they are accidental Hindu. ‘They would not know anything about culture. They say they’re accidental Hindu, we should be proud of being a Hindu’, the UP CM accused.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced on March 10, 2022.