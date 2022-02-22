Kuwait’s state airline has restructured its Airbus purchase in order to add extra planes.

Kuwait Airways announced on Monday that it will purchase 31 Airbus planes instead of 28 as part of a restructured arrangement in which it will also lower orders for A350-900 planes.

The restructured aircraft deal, believed to be worth $3 billion, will save the loss-making carrier $200 million, according to Chief Executive Ma’an Razoq.

The new deal includes nine A320neos, six A321 neos, three A321neo-LRs, four A330-800neos, seven A330-900neos, and two A350-900s, with some already delivered.

“By the end of 2028, all jets will be delivered,” Razoq stated.

According to Airbus’ website, the original 28-jet order included 15 A320 neos, eight A330-800neos, and five A350-900s.

According to the website, the airline has already received six A320neos and two A330-800neos from the initial order.

Kuwait Airways is now aiming to break even by 2026, according to Chairman Ali Aldokhan.