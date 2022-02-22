More flights scheduled from India to Ukrain in view of security concerns;

The Indian High Commission in Ukraine said in a tweet that four more flights are operating from India to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia, raising concerns over the safety of over 20,000 citizens. Aside from this, three special Air India flights operate between Tuesday and Saturday, the first of which took off early Tuesday morning.

The development comes after the Indian embassy recommended Indian students and other citizens whose stay in Kyiv was not required to leave the city temporarily last week, citing rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Additional flights are being organised due to the continued high level of tensions and uncertainty in the current situation in Ukraine.