The centre blocks websites and apps of foreign channels connected with banned Sikh group ;

The central government has ordered banning the foreign-based ‘Punjab Politics TV’s apps, website, and social media accounts, because of its close links to the banned Sikhs For Justice organisation,. During the Punjab assembly elections, the channel were ‘attempting to utilise online media to disturb public order’, according to the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The ministry said that ‘the foreign-based channel’s content on digital platforms had the potential to foment communal conflict and separatism. It went on to say that the content was considered to be detrimental to India’s sovereignty and integrity, state security, and public order.’

The launch of new apps and social media accounts was also timed to garner popularity during the ongoing elections, according to the ministry.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 declared the Sikhs For Justice organisation illegal.