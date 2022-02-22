US records more deaths due to Omicron than Delta surge: Report

San Francisco: With the break out of Omicron wave in the United States, the death rate have surpassed those from the Delta wave, The Seattle Times has reported. According to the report, the death count during the Omicron wave is about 17% higher than that in the equivalent-length Delta period.

Since November 24 2021, when South Africa first reported the Omicron variant to the World Health Organization, the United States has confirmed more than 30,163,600 new infections with more than 154,750 new deaths, the daily reported on Saturday. Comparing the situation from August 1 to October 31 in 2021, a similar duration covering the worst of the Delta surge in the United States, the country confirmed 10,917,590 new infections with 132,616 new deaths, the report said.

The report noted that the death count underscored ‘the country’s continuing vulnerability’. ‘When the number of infections is as astronomical as 30 million, even a tiny death rate will mean a catastrophic death count’, it added.