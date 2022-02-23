Kerala Govt to approach SC to get nod for offline exams for class 10, 12

New Delhi: The Kerala government has decided to approach the Supreme Court to get permission for conducting offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The government will inform the court that the syllabus for tenth standard and Plus Two will be completed within February 28.

The decision was taken by the state government to inform the Court that it is all set to carry out examinations in the wake of a petition filed in the apex court against the offline examinations planned by CBSE, ICSE and the state boards for the tenth standard and Plus Two. The petitioners in the case claimed that the syllabus remains unfinished as the classes were halted due to lockdown. For the last academic year, the Supreme Court had put forward a special scheme for the evaluation by revoking offline exams. The petitioners demanded the court to issue a similar order this year too.

The examinations for class 10 have been scheduled to commence on March 31. The exams will end by April 29. The Plus Two exams which begin on March 30 will end on April 22. The government will notify the Court that the examination dates were fixed considering the ease of students. The state had already pointed out that the offline classes resumed in the state since November and hence the schools will be able to finish the portions in the syllabus by February. Along with this, a period of one month will be granted to the students to revise the syllabus before the exams.