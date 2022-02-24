Indian Railways announces resumption of Humsafar Express: Routes, timings and other details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of Humsafar Express connecting Udaipur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla. The train service will be resumed from March 5. The service was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Humsafar Express will operate via Ajmer-Jaipur. Train number 22985, Udaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly Humsafar train service will leave Udaipur at 23.25 hrs every Saturday and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12.05 hrs the next day.

Train No. 22986, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur Weekly Humsafar train service will leave every Sunday from March 6 at 16.15 hrs and will reach Udaipur at 04.30 hrs the next day. Train will stop at Mavli, Chanderia, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar stations.