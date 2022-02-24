Instagram to let users like Stories without sending DM

The Meta-owned photo-sharing network, Instagram has added a new feature called Private Story Likes, which allows users to react to Instagram Stories without having to send a Direct Message or DM.

Previously, anytime a user reacted to a Story, a DM was sent. The hearts will now appear next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet, thanks to the most recent update. This implies that users will no longer be able to keep track of how many people have reacted to their Stories.

Announcing the update, Instagram head, Adam Mosseri said, ‘You can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM. Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles on your Stories view sheet’.

‘The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little bit’, Mosseri added.

Prior to the Safer Internet Day 2022, Instagram announced a Take A Break function in India. The Take a Break feature will prompt users to take a break from Instagram and propose that they set reminders to take more breaks from the app.