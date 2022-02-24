Security forces foil terror plot in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police foiled a terror plot and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in the International Border. The security force recovered three remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six grenades, 3 explosive bottles, 1 bundle of Cordtex wire, 2 timers of IEDs and a pistol in the R.S. Pura area of Jammu.

Police launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan-based militant outfits. During the search operation, three boxes of the arms ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party.

A case (FIR no. 12/2022) under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations in the case are underway.