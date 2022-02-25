UAE based Gems schools report cyber attack

Dubai: The largest education network in the UAE, Gems Education has faced a cyber attack . The management said that the attack had a minimal impact on the operations of schools.

‘We can confirm that GEMS Education has unfortunately been the target of a cyber attack in recent days. We have enacted our well-rehearsed cybersecurity response plan and our IT team is ensuring that all our systems are safe and secure. We have engaged the necessary third-party expertise to assist us in our investigation and in the meantime all our schools remain open and running as normal’, said Gems Education in a statement.

The school management said that some of the personal data like identification documents, financial information, such as payment history, and data related to creditworthiness, health or medical records, and log-in details, such as usernames and passwords may have been compromised in the attack. It has been entrusted with cyber experts and legal counsel to investigate the issue.

The management urged all parents to change their all passwords and those of their children. It also advised them not respond to any suspicious phone calls or text messages, asking for any personal or bank or family details.

Gems Education launched in 1940 runs more than 40 schools in the UAE. It also operates schools in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Europe, Africa, India, South-East Asia and North America.