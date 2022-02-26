2 OGWs planning to join terror ranks nabbed in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Kupwara: Kupwara Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two overground workers (OGWs) who were planning to join terror ranks, in a joint operation on Friday . According to the statement issued by a senior police official from Sogam police station, two men namely Rashid Ahmad Peer and Adil Hussain Shah came under the observation of the security forces when they were found suspicious in their movement and pro-terrorism activity on the social media platform.

‘Police apprehended them in a joint operation at Lolab and questioned them during which we recovered incriminating material including posters, photographs, videos and contents of the conversation with active terrorists and terrorists’ handlers from across the borders, from the mobile phones’, the police official added.

Police official further said that an FIR under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Sogam against them and the investigation in the case is under progress. The timely joint efforts of security forces resulted in averting major incidents in the area which has witnessed peace for the past couple of years.