28-day-old baby in Kerala with rare condition brought back to life

A 28-day-old infant named Sain, who had been suffering from a rare disease, was miraculously brought back to life. The infant was discharged from the Kochi hospital after a successful procedure. Sain’s parents, Febin and Jesti, were overjoyed that their firstborn had been given a fresh lease on life.

Sain was a miraculous baby for the couple. The baby was born on December 30 in a Kannur private hospital. Following birth, both the baby and the mother were discharged in good health. However, he quickly began to have respiratory problems.

According to the diagnosis of a local hospital, the baby was suffering from Congenital chylothorax, an uncommon illness in which chylous fluid — a milky peritoneal fluid high in triglycerides — escapes from the thoracic duct and collects in the right side of the chest.

Febin approached Lisie Hospital in Kochi when the baby’s condition did not improve after hospital therapy. The infant was taken to the hospital towards the end of January. Dr Tonny Mampilly, a distinguished consultant in paediatrics and neonatology, was in charge of the baby.

Also Read: ‘Break your own barriers’: Vidyut Jammwal shares video of him taking dip in icy water

Dr Tonny briefed the family on the seriousness of the issue by saying, ‘The outcome of the treatment was uncertain, due to the extremely rare condition. There was no previous experience as well in treating this condition in such a young age group. Very few case reports of the procedures have been reported among newborns from the world over. As part of the treatment, breastfeeding was stopped and the baby was put on medium-chain fatty acids’.

The procedure took place in the second week of February after a series of multidisciplinary meetings involving paediatric cardiology and interventional radiology, and the infant was discharged on Saturday.