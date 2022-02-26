3 men arrested in Bengal for smuggling brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 Cr

Kolkata: Three people were arrested in Siliguri for illegally supplying contraband and 593 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 crore were seized, police officials informed. The three persons have been identified as Sekhawaat Biswas, Abdul Majid, and Ashim Akram.

According to the police, all the accused have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and taken into custody. Further investigation on the matter is underway.