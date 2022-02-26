Air India flight from Bucharest with 219 Indians left for Mumbai

The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Saturday, the first flight from Romania carrying Indians evacuated from war-torn Ukraine had arrived in Mumbai. After Ukraine’s airspace was shut down due to escalating tensions with Russia, evacuees were transported to Bucharest for an alternative route of departure.

At 9 p.m. Indian time, the flight will land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where evacuees will be met by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to share photos of the evacuees aboard the aeroplane and to say that India was making headway in its repatriation efforts.

‘We are making progress in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. Our teams are on the ground 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I’m personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai has taken off from Romania with 219 Indian nationals,’ Jaishankar tweeted.

The second evacuation flight (AI1942) with another 250 Indian people is likely to arrive in Delhi early on Sunday, according to sources.