Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as US Supreme Court judge; first Black woman to be nominated

Washington: US President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson as the judge of the highest court in the country, on Friday, creating histoy as the first black woman to be nominated to serve as a judge in the Supreme Court. Jackson (51), who has been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, currently serves in DC’s federal appellate court.

‘For too long, our government, our courts haven’t looked like America’, CNN quoted Biden as saying who added that it is time that the US has a court that reflects the full talents of the country. She will become the first Black woman in the country to serve as a Supreme court judge if the senate confirms her appointment. The report added that all the Democrats in Washington will have to vote in favor of her appointment, inorder to get the post.

Notably, Supreme Court justice can be confirmed without Republican support with 50 votes of Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a deadlock. But Biden’s decision to name the first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court is facing opposition from Republicans who said that a nominee should be judged squarely on their credentials. Jackson is reportedly expected to have her courtesy meetings with senators next week.