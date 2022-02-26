Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Surat court to deliver verdict on March 16

On March 16, a Gujarat court will decide on a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A Gujarat BJP MLA filed the defamation suit in 2019 in response to Rahul Gandhi’s statements about the ‘Modi surname.’

On April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka reportedly asked, ‘Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as their common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as their common surname?’ As a result, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi under IPC sections 499 and 500.

The BJP MLA said in his complaint that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community with his words.