Delhi: The temperature has dropped as a result of rainfall

A fairly mild day gave way to a cold evening as thundershowers and gusting winds pounded the Capital, on Friday. Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Delhi received 1.6mm of rain, with wind gusts reaching 40 kmph in the evening, according to Met authorities. While the highest temperature reached 27.9°C during the day, which was two degrees above usual, it dropped nearly ten degrees by late evening, to 18°C at 9pm.

Light rain is expected to continue overnight and on Saturday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 24-25°C until the end of the month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). ‘A western disturbance is affecting Delhi, as predicted, and light rains are expected in the evening and night.’ According to IMD scientist RK Jenamani, wind speeds ranged from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour on Friday, and similar conditions are forecast on Saturday.

So far in February, Delhi has received 20.2mm of rain, which is higher than the average of 18mm. Last February, Delhi received barely 2.6mm of rain.