Elgar Parishad case; Varavara Rao’s bail extended

The temporary bail granted to the 2018 Elgar Parishad accused and Telugu poet Varavara Rao by the Bombay High Court has been extended until March 3, 2022.

The bench of Justices SB Shukre and AB Borkar was hearing Rao’s plea for an extension of his temporary bail granted in February 2020, as well as permission to relocate to Hyderabad till the conclusion of the 2018 case’s trial.

Rao’s case has been adjourned until March 1, 2022, when it will be heard for the first time. Professor Anand Teltumbde, a co-accused, also mentioned his plea against the bail rejection ruling and the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The date for the hearing on this plea has been set for March 2, 2022.