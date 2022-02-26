Four members of a family drown in Bharathapuzha; suspects suicide

In a suspected case of suicide, four members of a family drowned in the Bharathapuzha near Lakkidy in Kerala’s Palakkad district. Ajithkumar (37) of Vilakkithala, Palappuram, his wife Viji (34) and children Aryananda and Aswananda were among the deceased. A suicide note was found in their home, according to police.

Locals and police began a search in the river after the clothes and footwear of four people were found on the river’s banks. Aryananda and Aswananda were Viji’s daughters from her first marriage, reported by Manorama News, citing the deceased’s relatives.