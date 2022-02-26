Fresh snowfall, landslides; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked to vehicular traffic on Saturday following fresh snowfall and many landslides in various locations. The only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country is the national highway.

Overnight snowfall hit the Banihal-Qazigund sector of the route, while severe rains triggered landslides and stone shooting from hillocks at Rompadi-Banihal, Shalgardh-Wagan, Moumpassi-Ramsu, Panthiyal, Digdole, Maroog, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh, and Mehar in Raman district.

Hundreds of trucks were stranded as a result of the highway closure. Meanwhile the road-clearance agencies have pressed workers and machinery to clear the debris off the route as the weather has improved.

Six inches of snow fell in the Marwah region of the Kishtwar district. In the Anantnag area, four and five inches of snow fell in Dooru and Pahalgam, respectively.