Health infrastructure is being improved in major cities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government is aiming to build a holistic health infrastructure that extends beyond major cities, in the spirit of ‘one India, one health.’

‘In India, we aim to establish a health system that extends beyond the major cities. Essential health facilities would be brought to villages at the block and district levels in the concept of ‘one India, one health.’ PM Modi made the remarks while inaugurating the post-Union Budget webcast of the union ministry of health and family welfare, which is a government programme to boost the country’s health infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of implementing cutting-edge technology in healthcare, which will result in an infrastructure revolution. He also stated that the government’s priority is wellness, not just health.

‘We don’t simply focus on health; we also focus on wellness.’ Modern infrastructure and human resource expansion, supporting research, and embracing modern and futuristic technology are three criteria that are taken into account (in the budget),’ added Modi.