India reports 11,499 new Covid cases and TPR declined to 1.01%

India reported a rise of 11,499 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 42, 905,844,according to the Union Ministry of Health’s daily health bulletin. According to the ministry’s data, the death toll increased by 255. It has now reached 5,13,481. The number of open cases has dropped to 1,21,881. According to the ministry, it presently accounts for 0.28 percent of all cases. Over the course of 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload was reduced by 12,354 cases.

The positive rate has dropped to 1.01 percent as the third wave of the Covid has passed across the country. According to the health ministry, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.52 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 23,598 persons have recovered, bringing the total to 4,22,70,482.

According to the ministry, the weekly positive rate is 1.36%.

The Covid-19 vaccination has been administered in 177.13 crore doses across the country so far. Meanwhile, the virus has been detected in 11,36,133 samples.