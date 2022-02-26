Kerala Govt to arrange air tickets for students returning from Ukraine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government will provide air tickets to students returning to Kerala, who will be landing in cities like Delhi, Mumbai on evacuation flights from Ukraine, being arranged by the Central Government.

The government has undertaken measures to collect information beforehand regarding Keralites returning to India from Ukraine. The arrangements are being made by Resident Commissioner and Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) officials. The District Collectors have been directed to make necessary arrangements for those reaching airports in Kerala.

