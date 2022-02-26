Know how to reserve ‘Fancy Number’ from BSNL

Mumbai: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving its customer a chance to own fancy of VIP numbers. VIP numbers or fancy numbers are made of special set of combinations that are easy to remember. Both prepaid and post-paid customers will be able to own a fancy number.

For getting these fancy numbers, Customers must first register and then participate in e-auctions.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches ‘2022 WagonR’: Know the features and price

Here is how to register and bid in e-auctions:

1.Visit the e-auction site and select your circle.

2.Click on the Login/ Register link from the top bar.

3.Enter your mobile number and email ID. BSNL will share the login details on your given email ID.

4.Now, select the Login tab after clicking on the Login/ Register link and enter your mobile number and password.

5.Click Login to complete the process.

6.Select Available Numbers option from the sidebar on the site to look at the available fancy numbers.

7. Select the number you want to bid for and then click on Continue to Cart.

8.Now, pay the refundable registration amount and note down the closing date of bidding.

The three selected bidders – H1, H2, and H3 – will be categorised based on their bid amount. If the top bidder does not accept the vanity number, the next highest bidder will, and so on.