Man sexually assaults 3-year-old, booked under POCSO Act

A man was arrested in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. After the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the Thiruverumbur police station, the incidence was brought to light.

The accused, a resident of Olaiyur village, allegedly took the child to a remote place where he sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

After hearing the child’s screams, residents in the area rushed to the crime scene when they heard the child screaming. Upon seeing other people approaching, the accused ran away from the scene.

The police began investigating the case after receiving the complaint, and the suspect was quickly arrested. Arockiya Savaridas has been identified and charged under sections 9(m) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.