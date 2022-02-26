Masks are no longer mandatory for private car travelers!

On Saturday, one day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, the Delhi government issued an order declaring that wearing masks in private cars is no longer mandatory.

‘…in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28,’ the order stated.

Earlier, only people driving alone in their cars were free from wearing a mask. The directive was passed after the Delhi High Court termed the rule ‘absurd’ and asked why it was still in force. The fine for not wearing a face mask in public has been brought down from 2,000 to 500.