Mumbai and Delhi airports make special arrangements for Indians returning from Ukraine

The country’s two major airports, Delhi and Mumbai, on Friday announced special initiatives for Indian nationals, especially students, returning to India from Ukraine, which is being invasion by Russia.

Indian people arriving from the Eastern European country will be exempt from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) new guidelines for overseas arrivals in the country, according to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi.

On the other side, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced that it will create a special route for Indians fleeing the war-torn country. Returnees would be forced to show a vaccination certificate or a negative report, unlike in Delhi.