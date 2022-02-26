Not refusing talks with Russia, but not ready for ultimatums says Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine denied refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia, but said it would not accept ultimatums or unacceptably harsh terms.

Ukraine has prepared a negotiating position but Russia has imposed impractical negotiating conditions, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

‘It was yesterday that the aggressive actions of the armed forces of the Russian Federation escalated, up to evening and night mass air and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities,’ he stated in a message. ‘We consider such actions only an attempt to break Ukraine and force it to accept categorically unacceptable conditions,’ he added.