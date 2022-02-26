Operation Ganga: first batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine arrive in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the first group of Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine returned home. Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed them at the Mumbai airport. The minister shared a video of meeting the evacuees on Twitter and wrote ‘Welcome back to the motherland! Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport.’

The first batch of evacuees, consisting of 219 Indian nationals, returned to India after boarding a flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). After Russian troops launched a military offensive on February 24, they were able to travel to the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Dr. S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, also took to Twitter to welcome Indians, including students who returned to the country on Saturday.